Ravens CB Marcus Peters returns to practice Wednesday; CB Marlon Humphrey, eight others sidelined

December 30, 2020 | 5:31pm
www.baltimoresun.com
By
Daniel Oyefusi
Peters, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury, was limited in practice.