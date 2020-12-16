Ulysses Muñoz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Ravens are double-digit home favorites in Week 15 game vs. Jaguars

December 16, 2020 | 8:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jonas Shaffer
Ulysses Muñoz

After a big win Monday, the Ravens are 13½-point favorites over a one-win Jacksonville team.