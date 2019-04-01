Ravenous Pig opening brewery next door in Winter Park

Ravenous Pig is opening a full brewery next to their restaurant in Winter Park.

Owners James and Julie Petrakis said they have purchased the building next door to their destination restaurant and converting it into a full-service brewery not only to serve suds, but to supply beer to its other restaurants. The building used to house sister restaurant Swine and Sons Provisions.

“With the system we currently have at Ravenous (Pig), we don’t have the capacity to distribute out,” James Petrakis said. “Just to feed our restaurant at Disney Springs and the airport we have to outsource to another brewer.”

Called The Ravenous Pig Brewery, the new spot will finally be a dedicated home to The Swine Family’s beer-making operations after years of sharing buildings with Cask & Larder and Ravenous Pig during its lifetime.

The 3,000-square-foot brewery will be six times as big as the current space at Ravenous Pig and will allow them to expand to a 15-barrel system from the five-barrel system they currently use.

The new brewery won’t have a taproom. That will remain next door at Ravenous Pig. But James Petrakis said that there will eventually be a beer garden that ties the neighboring buildings together.

Ravenous Pig will have a special events space inside for private events, he said.

Longtime brewmaster Larry Foor will stay on to head brewing operations in the new space. The larger space will also allow them to experiment with more styles of beers and limited release beers.

Construction has already begun on the Ravenous Pig Brewing Company space and it’s expected to open this summer.

The Swine Family also operates the Cask & Larder restaurant at Orlando International Airport and The Polite Pig at Disney Springs, which both use Ravenous Pig beers.

Swine & Sons Provisions recently announced it was moving into a spot at Local Butcher and Market in Winter Park.

With the new brewery, James Petrakis also said Ravenous Pig will be able to distribute to other restaurants and bars across the state, as well as contract small-batch specialties beers for other restaurants.

