RAVE Restaurant Group Hires Two New Executives to Fuel Franchise Development

Industry veterans join parent company of Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza to lead expansion efforts in North and South Carolina

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. , the parent company of Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza, announced today the hiring of two new leaders – Darren Webb as director of development for RAVE, supporting both Pizza Inn and Pie Five, and Dion Firooznia as franchise business consultant for Pizza Inn.

“The addition of these positions is an investment in the future of RAVE, and I’m excited to add dedicated resources for our franchisees,” said RAVE Chief Operating Officer Mike Burns. “Darren and Dion will help continue the momentum that we’ve built and will really focus on driving development in the Carolinas, which is a key area of expansion for Pizza Inn and where both individuals are based. Darren and Dion have impressive backgrounds in developing well-known brands and a history of working together previously, so we are thrilled to have them join the RAVE team.”

Before joining RAVE, Webb accrued nearly 15 years of experience in spurring development throughout the Southeast when he served as director of real estate for Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc., real estate manager for Sam’s Xpress Car Wash, LLC and director of franchise real estate for Take 5 Oil. At RAVE, Webb will be responsible for the national expansion of both Pizza Inn and Pie Five. In addition to franchise sales, he will leverage his expertise to offer real estate and construction support. Webb will also focus on expanding franchise agreements with existing owners to grow their portfolio with RAVE.

Firooznia, another seasoned executive, comes to RAVE with 26 years of industry experience. He worked with Webb at Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc., where he served as regional vice president before becoming an operating partner for 14 Qdoba Mexican Eats Restaurants in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina. As franchise business consultant for Pizza Inn, Firooznia will work with franchise owners to execute and improve company initiatives at the local level, creating more consistency in the guest experience for the brand.

“Darren has a great network in the Southeast, specifically in the Carolinas,” said RAVE CEO Brandon Solano. “Dion is a skilled communicator, a best-in-class operator and an expert at building relationships. Those skills will serve him well with franchisees. We believe Pizza Inn has huge potential to thrive in the North Carolina market, and these two men will be key for RAVE to develop a stronger presence in this area of the country.”

Currently, Pizza Inn is offering a multi-unit incentive program that delivers incentives in excess of $1 million for new and existing franchisees developing at least five locations. To learn more about franchising with Pizza Inn, visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise .

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates and franchises over 230 Pie Five Pizza, Pizza Inn and PIE restaurants domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is a leader in the fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. PIE is a kiosk concept that offers a fast, convenient way to serve customers the same iconic, quality pizza they have come to expect from Pizza Inn. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “RAVE”. For more information, please visit raverg.com .

