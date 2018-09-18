RAVE Restaurant Group Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

New President and Chief Accounting & Administrative Officer announced

Bob Bafundo

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) RAVE Restaurant Group, the parent company for Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza Co., today announced internal promotions including Bob Bafundo to President of RAVE and Andrea Allen to Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer.

Bafundo joined RAVE in 2016 as president of Pizza Inn. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations for all RAVE brands. During his tenure, he has developed and implemented successful initiatives leading to six straight quarters of positive same store sales and a resurgence in restaurant growth for Pizza Inn. He also led the brand to introduce a new non-traditional brand, PIE, as a complement to the brand refresh and expansion of Pizza Inn.

“Bob has done a fantastic job of re-energizing the guest experience and franchise base at Pizza Inn,” said Scott Crane, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. “He positioned the brand for new growth through system wide remodels, adding new franchise partners and revitalizing the current franchise system. He has also worked closely with our franchise partners to strengthen franchise relations. Operationally, he spearheaded new programs such as online ordering, point of sale roll-out, catering, all-day buffet, and a rewards program that have all been game-changers for our legacy brand.”

Andrea Allen

Allen joined RAVE last year as Vice President of Accounting/Controller. She has been instrumental in streamlining accounting processes through new technology initiatives and collaborating with company leaders on financial planning and reporting. In her new role, she will oversee all accounting, finance and administrative needs for the company. Allen previously served as Vice President of Procurement and Information Systems and Controller at Bar Louie, BL Restaurant Operations, and was a financial consultant for TGI Fridays.

“Andrea has made a tremendous impact on our financial processes,” said Crane. “All of our brands have seen improvements in budgeting, analysis and decreased time in monthly and quarterly reporting. I look forward to working more closely with her as we continue to gain traction. These new leadership changes will solidify our leadership team as we continue to grow our three brands domestically and internationally.”

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates and franchises approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza, Pizza Inn and PIE restaurants domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is a leader in the fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. PIE is a kiosk concept that offers a fast, convenient way to serve customers the same iconic, quality pizza they have come to expect from Pizza Inn. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “RAVE”. For more information, please visit raverg.com.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com