Rat infestation shuts down Federal Hill's Insomnia Cookies

Oh, rats.

Baltimore’s health department temporarily shut down Insomnia Cookies in Federal Hill Friday, citing a rat infestation.

The establishment is located on the 1000 block of S. Charles St. and is one of several locations in the area, including branches in Fells Point, Towson, Charles Village and College Park. The eatery will be required to post a yellow notice from the health department until the problem has been resolved.

A spokesman for the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The late-night cookie delivery chain sells a variety of cookies, cookie cakes and cookie ice cream sandwiches.

