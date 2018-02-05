Rascal Flatts restaurant among Margaritaville Resort Orlando's early-signing tenants

The developer of the upcoming Margaritaville Resort Orlando said the project’s first major tenants will be a dine-in movie theater, a family entertainment center and a restaurant from country group Rascal Flatts.

The 300-acre, $750 million development is slated to open in November and now has a few major tenants lined up for its 200,000-square-foot entertainment and shopping district, according to a statement from developer Encore Capital Management. The first portion of the shopping center section will be called SunsetWalk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, adding to the hotel and timeshare project that will also include a 12-acre water park.

Developers plan on making the shopping center a pedestrian-friendly entertainment district, with live music playing for customers to enjoy while they stroll. They plan to close streets on weekends and in evenings to add to the atmosphere.

“Our goal was to create a true entertainment destination in the heart of the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, and we knew that we had to bring in new, unique, family-centric tenants to accomplish this,” said a statement from Arthur Falcone, CEO and Managing Principal of Encore Capital Management.

Studio Movie Grill is slated to build a 12-screen, 40,000-square-foot theater with luxury recliners and food-and-beverage service. Other theaters in the chain have entrees such as smoked ribs, fried catfish and blackened chicken pasta, in addition to beer, wine and margaritas.

The restaurant Rascal Flatts would be the first in Florida, named after the country group with hits such as “Mayberry” and “These Days.” There is one Rascal Flatts restaurant open in Stamford, Conn. and several more announced across the country.

Rock & Brews, from Kiss rockers Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, would open its third location in the region to go with others in Oviedo and near Orlando International airport.

GameTime, an eatery and arcade-game center, is slated to open a new 24,000 square foot location at the complex. The Miami-based company is also building a location in Ocoee.

Other announced tenants at the shopping center will include retailers Skechers and Paradise Spirit and Wine, snow-cone stop Bahama Bucks, Avalon Day Spa and restaurants Cafe Rio, Cold Stone Creamery and BurgerFi.

