Rapidly Growing Boba Tea Cafe, Teaspoon, Adds 4 New Locations

Pleasant Hill, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Boba tea fans rejoice – Teaspoon , a boba tea cafe headquartered in California, has just added four new locations.

The burgeoning boba tea brand first launched its franchise opportunity in 2020. Since then, the company has reached over 20 locations on the West Coast.

Fairfield will gain a Teaspoon bought by franchisees Sam Berry, Omeed Siddiqui, Areeb Bhatti, Uzair Bhatti, Sherjeel Bhatti, and Muhammad Muzammil Riaz. Tauhid Choudhurry has signed for a store located in San Luis Obispo.

Southern California will be getting its very first Teaspoon, located in LA. This store was signed for by franchisee Shirley Li.

According to Amy Lai, Co-Founder of Teaspoon, the company is seeing an all time growth record here in 2021. “It’s amazing and exciting for us to see Teaspoon spread rapidly throughout California. Adding these four new locations between March and April is a testament to how well we’ve structured the franchise model and to our overall profitability,” stated Lai.

Teaspoon is unique within the boba tea niche due to its small batch cooking. “Our tea and our boba are always fresh,” stated Lai. “Customers can taste the difference, they love our presentation, and our brand is very interactive with our customer base.”

Teaspoon is actively seeking new franchisees to join the network. More information about this boba tea cafe franchise opportunity can be found on the Teaspoon website at https://www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise .

About Teaspoon

Established in 2015, Teaspoon is a trendy, new kind of tea brand where customers can enjoy unique, handcrafted tea beverages in a fun cafe ambiance. To find out more about Teaspoon and their menu, visit www.teaspoonlife.com . To find out more about opening your own Teaspoon, stop by their website at www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise .

