Rap Icon Nelly Teams Up With Raising Cane’s To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of His Record Breaking Album ‘Country Grammar’

Cane’s to host Nelly in an unforgettable Facebook Live performance on Aug. 22

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On Aug 22, it’s going “down, down baby” as Raising Cane’s teams up with esteemed artist Nelly for an epic live stream concert celebrating 20 years of his break-through album, Country Grammar.

Having sold more than 10 Million copies of Country Grammar, Nelly is one of only a few dozen artists with a Diamond Album. To celebrate, the singer, songwriter and entrepreneur planned an international anniversary tour. Like most other live events planned for the second half of 2020, Covid-19 had other plans.

Instead, Nelly has teamed up with Raising Cane’s to perform virtually on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 9:30 p.m. CST, on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers. Raising Cane’s will host the performance which will be streamed from Lava Cantina in the The Colony, Texas.

A longtime fan, Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves wants to spotlight Nelly’s success and his debut, chart topping album.

“There are not many artists or albums that stand the test of time like Nelly and Country Grammar,” Graves said. “I’ve loved this album since my college days and I’m proud to call Nelly my friend. I want to celebrate him and his success with our Caniacs and give him the recognition he deserves. I know he will put on an incredible performance like he always does.”

Watch Nelly perform songs like “Ride with Me,” “Batter Up,” along with the title track and more from his GRAMMY award winning album which debuted in 2000 and peaked at #1 on the Billboard chart.

What: Nelly’s Country Grammar 20th Anniversary Concert

When: Saturday, Aug. 22, beginning at 9:30 p.m. CST.

Where: The event will be streamed on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers from Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas.

The Nelly virtual concert follows more than 18 performances hosted by Raising Cane’s since the pandemic first began, highlighted by a special Virtual Graduation Party starring Snoop Dogg (DJ Snoopadelic) and Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel), and virtual concerts featuring Kevin Griffin, American Idol winner Laine Hardy and others.

Raising Cane’s has additional virtual concerts in the pipeline, including country star Lee Brice. For more information about Raising Cane’s upcoming concerts, visit raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

Raising Cane’s Restaurants are currently serving quality chicken finger meals to Customers through Drive Thru only as they continue to focus on safety for all Crew and Customers. Their unrelenting focus on doing what’s right for its Crew, Customers and Communities ensures that its Restaurants are operating with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse .

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

