Randall Lawrence Named as New Vice President of Supply for Church’s Chicken

Experienced Executive Has In Excess of 30 Years’ Experience in Food-Beverage Industry

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Joseph D. Christina, CEO of Church’s Chicken®, announced today the hiring of Randall Lawrence, as the Vice President of Supply Chain. An accomplished supply chain and operations executive with more than 30 years of experience in the Food and Beverage industry, Lawrence will report directly to Christina. Prior to accepting the position at Church’s, Lawrence served in a similar capacity for Bojangles Restaurants Inc., where he was responsible for end-to-end supply chain operations, including quality assurance, planning, procurement, and distribution for more than 750 company-owned and franchised restaurants in the US.

“Randall is an enthusiastic problem-solver, with the ability to create and execute action plans and strives for better and more efficient ways of doing business globally,” said Christina. “He’s an effective communicator and team builder, who displays excellent skills in operations, strategic planning and analysis, and business expansion. We are thrilled to have him on the Church’s team.”

Lawrence earned his MBA in Business Administration from Berry College, and is a member of the American Production & Inventory Control Society. During his career he has served as VP Supply Chain, Bojangles, Charlotte, NC; VP QCC Operations-North America, Papa John’s Inc., Louisville, KY; VP Global Contract Manufacturing, Starbucks Coffee Company, Seattle, WA; Plant Manager, ConAgra Foods, Indianapolis, IN; and Plant Manager, Sara Lee (formerly Earthgrains), Chicago IL.

“This is an exceptional opportunity with a wonderful company that has set the standard in the fast-food service industry,” said Lawrence. “My experience in growth planning, business expansion, strategic development, global sourcing, and franchisee relationships will help the Church’s and Texas Chicken® brands continue to expand their footprints not only domestically, but throughout the world.”

About Texas Chicken / Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact:

Kim Miller

866-571-3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com