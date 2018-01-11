Rancho Santa restaurant changes name, menu

Eighteen months after the Spanish tapas bar César opened in Rancho Santa Fe, its owners have rebranded the eatery as a seasonal American restaurant.

On Jan. 5, married owners Richard Mazzera and Terumi Shibata-Mazzera revamped the outlet’s decor and renamed it Table Food + Drink. The restaurant’s recently hired chef has unveiled a menu of more casual American fare.

Shibata-Mazzera said last week that the name change was the final step of a months-long transformation of the restaurant that began last year.

Although the Spanish menu was popular with fans of the couple’s original César location in Northern California, it was too limited for Rancho Santa Fe locals looking for a neighborhood hangout. Over time, the couple kept adding American dishes to the menu until it no longer resembled the original César.

“At one point, it was half and half and nobody was happy,” she said. “It was like lukewarm water. We had to go one way or the other and figure out who we are.”

Richard Mazzera and some former partners opened the original César tapas bar in Berkeley 20 years ago. The Spanish small plates menu was developed by Mazzera and former chef Maggie Pond. In 2004, the restaurant’s cookbook “César: Recipes from a Tapas Bar” was chosen by Food & Wine Magazine as one of the year’s 10 best cookbooks.

When Mazzera and his wife and partner Shibata-Mazzera relocated to San Diego County two years ago, they opened a second location of César in Rancho Santa Fe’s Del Rayo Village shopping center.

Because the Ranch community has so few nearby places to eat, customers constantly asked the couple to diversify the menu so they could dine there more frequently.

Once the decision was made to change the name, the owners also decided to refresh the interior with new high-top tables near the bar, new upholstered banquette seating in the dining room and new artwork on the walls.

Last August, the couple hired chef Jon Hearnsberger, whose background includes stints at several San Francisco restaurants, including Mecca, Bix and Anchor Oyster Bar.

Shibata-Mazzera said some of the most popular dishes Hearnsberger has introduced are the Southern buttermilk-fried Mary’s chicken, aioli sliders, panko-crusted Petrale sole and old-fashioned desserts like bananas foster and chocolate-and-sour-cherry bread pudding. He’s also introduced a weekend brunch with build-your-own pancakes and eggs Benedict.

Since the changeover, Shibata-Mazzera said business has been strong. More than 180 customers turned out on reopening day last Friday.

Because customers have a strong affinity for some of the newer dishes, she said some will become permanent menu additions and other dishes will be swapped out for seasonal ingredients every couple of months.

And for the old fans of César, there’s still a touch of Spain on the menu.

“We still have our sangria,” she said. “and we may offer the paella as a special sometimes.”

Table Food + Drink

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Closed Mondays.

Where: Del Rayo Village, 16089 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe

Online: tablefooddrink.com

