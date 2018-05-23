Ramen-San opens in Fulton Market District

A second location of Ramen-San (219 N. Green St.) opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, as Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises continues to expand in the Fulton Market District.

The new location will have a few different menu items, including spicy yuzu with smoked chicken, and a katsu curry ramen.

Ramen-San will be open daily at 4 p.m.; lunch hours will be added soon.

Can a Fulton Market copy of Sushi-San be far behind?

