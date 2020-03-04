The RAM & C.B. & Potts Restaurants & Breweries Donate $23,716 to Ales for ALS

( RestaurantNews.com ) Recently, The RAM Restaurant Group, owners of The RAM and C.B. & Potts presented a check for $23,716.00 to Ales for ALS, a national initiative partnering breweries with Washington State-based Loftus Ranches Hops Farms. The 2019 RAM and Potts IPA 4 ALS small batch Hazy IPA seasonal which tapped last Fall in support of the charity, proved to be a guest favorite.

This past year The RAM and C.B. & Potts were proud to be recognized again as the largest individual contributing brewery to the cause. The RAM has raised nearly $86,000 over the last six years, donating $1 from every pint of Ales for ALS sold. Dave Leonard, Director of Brewery Operations at The RAM said, “Ales for ALS is a great event each year that brings together the national community of brewers to collectively raise money for ALS research.” In addition to The RAM and C.B. & Potts, Ales for ALS had a record 195 breweries participating.

2019 marked the sixth year that The RAM and C.B. & Potts Restaurants & Breweries have partnered with Ales for ALS, a charity started by Yakima, WA husband and wife hop farmers Mike Smith and Cheryl Hanses-Smith, owners of Loftus Farms. Ales for ALS was originally inspired by the ALS diagnosis in Cheryl’s family several years ago. Wanting to make a difference, Cheryl and Mike had an idea to team up with their friends in the brewing business to raise money for ALS research and treatment efforts.

In 2019 the charity celebrated raising over $550,000. Since its inception, over $2.5 million has been raised in support of ALS research and treatment efforts. Mike Smith said, “The RAM donation is the largest the Ales for ALS program receives and is an important cornerstone of the over half-million raised.” Looking forward into 2020, Loftus Ranches has allocated 11,000 pounds of hops to be donated to participating breweries so each can make their own unique beer in support of the cause.

The RAM chose to name their IPA 4 ALS with the number four which was worn by New York Yankees player Lou Gehrig. ALS is often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, as it was his notoriety that first drew national attention to the motor neuron disease. Gehrig was an all-star baseball player in the 1920s and 1930s and succumbed to ALS in 1941. While much has been achieved in the understanding of ALS since that era, the sad reality is that the cure remains elusive. But every day and every research dollar raised brings the cure one step closer. Mike Smith added,” We are very appreciative of our partnership with The RAM and C.B. & Potts and for their friendship and their continued support.”

About The RAM Restaurant Group

The RAM Restaurant Group is a Washington based team member owned restaurant and brewing company that opened its first restaurant 49 years ago in Lakewood Washington. The company now has 27 locations in 6 states. In 1995, the company opened its first brewery and now most restaurants have an adjoining brewery on site. In 2020 the company is recognizing 25 Years of Independent Brewing and celebrating 68 Gold medals won during that time at the prestigious GABF and NABA beer competitions.

You’ll find 19 RAM Restaurants in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Illinois and Indiana. The RAM Restaurant Group also owns 5 C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Breweries in Colorado, in addition to C I Shenanigans in Tacoma, WA and The Stonehouse in Boise, ID. Proudly Team Member owned, the company is committed to local community philanthropy initiatives and over nearly a half of century has donated well over $1,000,000 back to the hometowns they serve through a variety of fund raising efforts.

For additional news, menus, beer awards and information visit www.theram.com , www.cbpotts.com , or www.cishenanigans.com .

