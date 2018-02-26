The RAM and C.B. & Potts Restaurants & Breweries Raise $15,000 for the American Cancer Society

Maggie Lafleur of The American Cancer Society receives donation big checks from Chris Cassidy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and from RAM Restaurant Group leadership.

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) In conjunction with October Breast Cancer Awareness month, The RAM Restaurant Group, owners of The RAM and C.B. & Potts partnered with Making Strides and the American Cancer Society (ACS) this past Fall to raise money with their Power of Pink Promotion! All company restaurants featured four delicious pink cocktails with $1 from each purchase being donated to the ACS to help finish the fight.

Dave Iverson, COO of The RAM Restaurant Group said, “The $15,000 total combined donation to the American Cancer Society will be appropriately distributed back to each local restaurant community to help ACS initiatives including the Making Strides events in those cities.”

Emily Lipinsky, Sr. Director, ACS Community Engagement said, ”Growing our partnership with RAM and C.B. & Potts and raising more money each year is especially exciting because we are talking about actual lives touched by this program. We do this to raise awareness and money to fund research, support services, and early detection. We establish partnerships with businesses like RAM to save lives.”

Dave Iverson added, “This is the 3rd consecutive year that our Restaurants & Breweries have partnered with the American Cancer Society.” Iverson continued, ”During that time we have raised more than $30,000 for our local communities. We are very proud of our ongoing partnership.”

The featured Pink Drinks included the Bacardi Rum Pink Pineapple Mojito, the Absolut Lime Vodka Pink Mule, the el Jimador Tequila and Chambord Black Opal Margarita, and the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Pink Rose Martini. Tito’s made an additional matching $4,456 donation representing the total number of Pink Rose Martinis sold during the Pink Drink Promotion. All company restaurants also presented Pink Tortilla Chips from Reser’s Fine Foods on several menu selections with $1 being donated from each Pink Chips & Salsa purchase.

About The RAM Restaurant Group

The RAM and C.B. & Potts is a Washington-based, team member-owned restaurant and brewing company. Opening the first restaurant location 47 years ago in Lakewood, Washington, the company’s 33 restaurants are favorite destinations for guests who appreciate quality food and fresh local beer brewed on site or beverages.

In 1995, the company opened their first brewery location and now most restaurants have on-site breweries. The award-winning brewery program continues to be recognized regularly as an industry leader for creating highly acclaimed and drinkable selections.

In 2017 the company celebrated its 50th medal awarded by The Great American Beer Festival.

You’ll find RAM locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. The RAM Restaurant Group also owns seven C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery locations in Colorado, in addition to C.I. Shenanigans in Tacoma, Washington.

The company prides itself on being community-involved. Since 1971, The RAM Restaurant Group has donated over $1,000,000 back to the hometowns they serve through a variety of philanthropic initiatives.

The RAM Restaurant Group includes over 2200 team members/employee owners who are dedicated to excellence and superior service to 110,000 weekly guests that visit the company locations. For additional news, menus, beer awards and information visit www.theram.com, www.cbpotts.com or www.cishenanigans.com.

