Raising Cane’s Teams Up with Snoop Dogg, Shaq, NFL Stars to Celebrate Graduating Seniors Nationwide

Popular chicken finger brand to host epic Facebook Live graduation event on May 15

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Grab your cap and gown because Raising Cane’s , Snoop Dogg (DJ Snoopadelic) and Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) are hosting an epic graduation party for high school and college seniors across the nation.

On Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m. CST, the popular brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is hosting a Virtual Graduation Party on Facebook Live featuring DJ Snoopadelic and DJ Diesel.

In addition, throughout the week, high schools and colleges from coast to coast that have formed special partnerships with Raising Cane’s will each receive customized “Congrats Seniors!” videos featuring one of three major pro football stars: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“Our partnerships with high schools and colleges in Communities across the country are some of our most cherished relationships, so we weren’t about to let their seniors move on without a proper celebration,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves. “We knew we had to step up and do something special for the Class of 2020, and I immediately thought of my friends Snoop and Shaq. This graduation celebration is going to be epic!”

What: Raising Cane’s hosts Facebook Live graduation event featuring DJ Snoopadelic and DJ Diesel.

When: Friday, May 15, beginning at 8 p.m. CST

Where: The event will be streamed on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers.

Sample congratulatory videos featuring each of the NFL stars can be seen here:

Deshaun Watson video

Todd Gurley video

DeAndre Hopkins video

About Raising Cane’s®

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 500 restaurants in 28 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.