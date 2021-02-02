Raising Cane’s St. Charles Avenue Restaurant Celebrates “Yardi Gras”

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Not even a pandemic can stop the Mardi Gras spirit in New Orleans and Raising Cane’s is decked and ready for the “yardi” party. As a participant in the Krewe of House Floats , Raising Cane’s location on historic St. Charles Avenue joined in on the Mardi Gras fun with custom float decorations.

Designed by Kern Studios , the restaurant followed the “Garden Party” theme of the Garden District neighborhood for their decor complete with flowers, giant beads, jesters and a towering version of their yellow Labrador mascot, Raising Cane III.

“We thought it was important to show our love for the city and Mardi Gras even if the parades aren’t rolling this year,” said founder and CEO, Todd Graves. “We know how important Mardi Gras is to the people of New Orelans and especially to so many businesses. We wanted to show our support.”

“It means so so much to our business and our employees to have residents and businesses like Cane’s continue the Mardi Gras celebratrion,” says Barry Kern and President and CEO of Kern Studios. “New Orleanians always come through even in the toughest times and we are so grateful to Todd and his NOLA team for doing their part.”

To kick off the “Yardi Gras” season, Raising Cane’s hired the Jaywalkers Second Line Band for a COVID safe performance on Friday. The group second lined through the drive thru before being treated to lunch courtesy of Cane’s.

For photos of Raising Cane’s “House Floats”, click here .

For a timelapse video of the decoration install, click here .

For photos and video of the Second Line Performance, click here .

About Raising Cane’s®



Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 540 restaurants in 29 states and the Middle East with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

Contact:

Julie Perrault

225-803-2113

jperrault@raisingcanes.com

The post Raising Cane’s St. Charles Avenue Restaurant Celebrates “Yardi Gras” first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.