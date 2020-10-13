Raising Cane’s is Going Country with a Streamed Lee Brice Acoustic Performance

Award-winning country music star to perform unforgettable Facebook Live show on Oct. 16

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) There’s a rumor going ‘round that Raising Cane’s is teaming up with GRAMMY-nominated country music star Lee Brice for an epic Facebook Live acoustic performance on Oct. 16.

“That’s not a rumor … it’s true!” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We’re excited to treat our Caniacs to a great performance by Lee. He’s a great artist and an even better guy. I’m proud to call him a friend.”

Brice fans and Caniacs nationwide can tune in to enjoy this virtual acoustic performance on Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. CST on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers and @LeeBrice.

With more than 2.2 billion on-demand streams and 3 billion spins on Pandora, Lee Brice continues to enjoy massive success on country radio, digital streaming services and on the road. He is a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and is currently Top 20 on Country Radio with his fastest-rising single career to date, “One of Them Girls.” His mega-hit, “Rumor,” is also nominated in the Single of The Year category at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. And, as one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he is a member of the company’s “Billionaires Club,” becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Brice also has a new album, Hey World, that will make its debut on Nov. 20, 2020.

What: Raising Cane’s hosts virtual Lee Brice concert

When: Friday, Oct. 16, beginning at 8 p.m. CST

Where: The event will be streamed on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers and @LeeBrice

The Lee Brice virtual concert follows more than 20 performances hosted by Raising Cane’s since the pandemic first began, highlighted by a special 20th Anniversary show with Nelly and a Virtual Graduation Party starring Snoop Dogg (DJ Snoopadelic) and Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel), along with performances by Kevin Griffin, American Idol winner Laine Hardy and many others.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, speed of service, cleanliness, customer service and other important factors.

