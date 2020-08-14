Raising Cane’s Donates Over $500,000 to Local Hospitals Nationwide

Fast-growing brand known for quality chicken finger meals donates proceeds from limited edition neck-gaiters to healthcare workers coast to coast

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Raising Cane’s Culture is built on serving its Communities. During these unprecedented times, the popular brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is reinforcing this commitment by supporting local healthcare workers that are bravely serving on the frontlines. To date, Raising Cane’s has donated thousands of chicken finger meals to local healthcare workers, raised money through its Virtual Entertainment Series , and even have had some Cane’s Crewmembers sewing three-ply cloth masks.

Most recently, Raising Cane’s launched a fundraiser, selling Cane’s branded neck-gaiters nationwide. Impacting more than 80 healthcare organizations across the country, 100% of the net proceeds from these sales have been donated to local hospitals in each of the Communities that Raising Cane’s serves.

“We continue to be inspired by the unwavering dedication of healthcare workers that are battling tirelessly on the frontlines,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves. “The neck-gaiter campaign has proven to be a great way to help support our local healthcare organizations while providing our Customers a way to keep safe. Caniacs are some of the most generous people I know. The neck-gaiters sold out so quickly we had trouble keeping them in stock. Even so, Caniacs helped us raise over $360,000 for local hospitals across the nation. I am truly grateful for the support of our Caniacs during this challenging time.”

In total, Raising Cane’s has given back almost half a million dollars to the healthcare community as a way to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.

Raising Cane’s unrelenting focus on doing what’s right for its Crew, Customers and Communities ensures that its Restaurants are operating with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. Along with wearing masks and gloves, Crewmembers are properly social distancing and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the Restaurant. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse .

