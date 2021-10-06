Raising Cane’s Deploys Corporate Office to Restaurants to Meet Hiring Goals

Company announces major hiring goal ahead of 2022 growth – 10,000 new hires in 50 days

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers today announced that beginning this week, 50% of its corporate team will deploy across the country to work in its restaurants.

As Cane’s wraps up a historic year, they are looking ahead to 2022 – which will be another historic year for the company. With plans to open more than 100 new restaurants, in over 10 new markets, with five Flagship Locations, 2022 will be Canes’ biggest year yet. In preparation for next year’s massive growth, Cane’s is aiming to hire 10,000 new Crewmembers over the next 50 days.

“The first thing we teach new hires at Cane’s is that we are all Fry Cooks & Cashiers, and this week, we are proving that,” said AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO. “It’s no secret that today’s hiring market is a challenge, and ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical. We are all in this together, and when our restaurants need us, we’re there.”

Background:

In addition to supporting day-to-day restaurant needs, members of Canes’ corporate team will also be there to actively recruit. Those deploying will be sent in teams to each market, and the team that sees the largest increase in new hires will be rewarded;

Cane’s currently has 40,000 crewmembers systemwide. The goal of 10,000 new hires over 50 days has been dubbed “50 in 50” – getting the company to 50,000 crewmembers in 50 days;

Every crewmember at Cane’s, from Founder & Co-CEO down, has “Fry Cook & Cashier” in their title – a point of pride for the company that roots itself in appreciation;

Every new hire at Canes’ Restaurant Support Office starts their career at Cane’s with restaurant training – earning their title of Fry Cook & Cashier, and giving them the ability to support the restaurants at any level.

Raising Cane’s is consistently ranked among the top restaurant brands for food quality, speed of service, cleanliness, and customer service. In 2020, Sandelman ranked Raising Cane’s the third-highest Restaurant brand in the U.S. for Overall Customer Satisfaction . Technomic® also recently announced Cane’s was voted by its Customers as the top fast-casual Restaurant for Customer Safety during the pandemic.

