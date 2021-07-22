Raising Cane’s to Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day with Free Chicken Fingers

Customers will receive a free chicken finger when ordering through the mobile app

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mark your calendar, “Caniacs” – July 27 is National Chicken Finger Day!

To celebrate, Raising Cane’s – the founder of National Chicken Finger Day – is giving away one free chicken finger to Customers who order an adult Combo Meal via the Cane’s mobile app on Tuesday, July 27!

Founded on the premise of “making the highest quality chicken finger meals anywhere,” Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE® are just that … the best. The restaurant’s sole focus of preparing and serving high-quality chicken finger meals creates a level of quality unmatched in the industry. So, it should come as no surprise that Raising Cane’s created National Chicken Finger Day in honor of its 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order.

“At Raising Cane’s, we have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals – and we created National Chicken Finger Day to celebrate our passion,” said Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We’re excited to celebrate our delicious chicken fingers with Caniacs across the country on July 27. It’s simple for our customers – all they have to do is order a Combo Meal through our mobile app, and they’ll get a free chicken finger!”

Raising Cane’s is consistently ranked among the top restaurant brands for food quality, speed of service, cleanliness, and customer service. Technomic® also recently announced Cane’s was voted by its Customers as the top fast-casual Restaurant for Customer Safety during the pandemic.

About Raising Cane’s®

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 560 Restaurants in 31 states, the Middle East and Guam with 75 new Restaurants and 20 new markets planned for 2021. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to grow Restaurants, serving our Customers, all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great Crew, cool Culture and active Community involvement. In addition to being named the “Fastest Growing Chicken Chain” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020, Raising Cane’s was also named the #1 fast-casual restaurant for “Keeping Customers Safe.” More information is available at raisingcanes.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Raising Cane’s to Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day with Free Chicken Fingers first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.