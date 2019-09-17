Raise a Glass at Rock Bottom’s Renowned Rocktoberfest

Acclaimed restaurant and brewery brings back award-winning Oktoberfest-style beer from Sept. 17 – Oct. 6

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Oans, zwoa, drei … g’suffa! Rocktoberfest – the American spin on Germany’s famous festival – is back at Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery!

From Sept. 17-19, Rock Bottom – the restaurant known for its made-from-scratch food and handcrafted, tank to table beers – will officially kick off Rocktoberfest with special Munich-style tapping parties at all of its locations.

To add to the festivities, guests can drink like the locals with Rock Bottom’s award-winning Rocktoberfest – an authentic, German-inspired lager with a complex, toasted malt flavor and slight hop finish.

Guests can shout “prost!” because Rock Bottom is giving its pints a purpose by donating 25 cents of every pint of Rocktoberfest sold from Sept. 17 through Oct. 6 to a local charity!

In addition, the restaurant and brewery will offer a craveable fall menu to complement the rockin’ drinks, including:

Brewer's Platter – Chips and queso, hand-breaded fried pickles and boneless buffalo chicken wings.

Fried Pickles – Hand-breaded pickles, jalapeño ranch and epic pub sauce.

French Dip Sandwich – Thinly sliced Angus beef piled high and dipped in hot au jus, then topped with Swiss cheese on a French roll, served with salt and pepper fries, creamy horseradish and au jus.

Ribs & Chicken Combo – Half rack of St. Louis-style pork ribs and grilled chicken brushed with chipotle honey barbecue sauce, served with Santa Fe fries and apple coleslaw.

Low & Slow Hickory Smoked Ribs – Half rack of St. Louis-style ribs, brushed with chipotle honey BBQ sauce, served with Santa Fe fries and apple coleslaw.

Steak & Shrimp Combo – 6-ounce Top Sirloin with grilled shrimp, served with sauce of choice and two sides.

Carrot Cake – Made from scratch with Rock Bottom's brewed on-site Kölsch beer and cream cheese icing.

And what’s a fall festival without some boozy seasonal sips? During Rocktoberfest, guests can delight in any of these autumn cocktails:

Root Beer Old Fashion – Wild Turkey Bourbon, root beer and orange bitters.

Winter Sangria – Red wine, blackberry liqueur and fresh fruit, pineapple juice and berries.

Blood Orange Cosmo – Effen Blood Orange vodka, Cointreau and cranberry.

“Rocktoberfest is a legendary party where our guests can celebrate the season with our favorite fall menu and a renowned beer selection,” said Marc Buehler, president of Rock Bottom. “Between tapping parties and our fundraiser, we love connecting with our communities during such a festive time. While celebrating is always fun, we also look forward to giving back. We’re proud to support our local communities through our Rocktoberfest fundraiser.”

Rocktoberfest will only be available through Oct. 6, so grab your dirndl and lederhosen and head to Rock Bottom to join the celebration. Dates and times for tapping parties vary by location. For the location nearest you, visit https://rockbottom.com/locations/.

About Rock Bottom

With more than 20 years in the craft beer business, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is considered an innovator and leader in the industry. Amongst the CraftWorks family of brands, the company has won over 218 industry awards for its brewing. For more information, visit rockbottom.com.

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including Chophouse, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For more information, visit craftworksrestaurants.com.

