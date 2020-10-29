Raise a Cup: Dunkin’ Heralds the Holidays with Early Menu Reveal

Seasonal sips in festive holiday “Cheersin'” cups arrive at Dunkin’ November 4, including the Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, Signature Gingerbread Latte, and Chai Oatmilk Latte

Guests can send a virtual cheers to loved ones near and far with holiday-themed Dunkin’ e-gift cards through the Dunkin’ App

Canton, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) One of the simplest ways to create joy, connect with others, and celebrate special moments is the universal act of offering cheers. This holiday season, Dunkin’ is raising a cup to peppermint mocha lovers and breakfast fanatics near and far with an early reveal of its annual holiday menu and cup designs. With festive latte flavors, a new homestyle breakfast sandwich, brightly colored cups, and virtual holiday-themed gift cards, Dunkin’ is making it easy to spread cheer this holiday season.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’, “We’re raising a cup to everyone looking for a taste of the familiar this year. From the heartwarming flavors of our holiday lattes, to the craveable comfort of our new toasted Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, Dunkin’ is giving our guests something delicious during a time many could use some extra cheer.”

The brand’s seasonal celebration begins at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by November 4, and includes:

Seasonal Sips and a New Sandwich for Holiday Happiness

Dunkin’s rich seasonal lattes are sure to bring smiles, with flavors that fans count on to make the season extra merry and bright. Topping Dunkin’s nice list of holiday favorites is the beloved combo of peppermint and rich chocolate in the Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, featuring peppermint mocha flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder.

For another seasonal sip, fans can run, run as fast as they can to catch Dunkin’s Signature Gingerbread Latte, with the familiar and comforting taste of gingerbread flavor topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar for a little extra sweetness. Fans can also keep running through the holidays with Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread flavors in Dunkin’s hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, Lattes, Macchiatos, and other espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

The Chai Oatmilk Latte brings a treat for tea lovers, with a sweetened chai tea blend featuring a merry mix of spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg, combined with the rich and creamy taste of oatmilk, Dunkin’s newest non-dairy option.

Dunkin’ has something special in store for breakfast lovers this season with the introduction of the new Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich. Combining a generous helping of extra Cherrywood smoked bacon, two fried eggs, and aged Wisconsin white cheddar cheese on tasty new sourdough toast, the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich delivers guests an exciting new sandwich choice. As a present for Dunkin’s most loyal guests, DD Perks® members will receive 2X points on each purchase of a Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, from November 4 to December 1.

Raise a Cup to Cheersin’

Guests can enjoy all of Dunkin’s delicious drinks served in special holiday cups that put one word front and center: Cheersin’ . The perfect sentiment for this season, Cheersin’ is a playful combination of cheers and Dunkin’, symbolizing coming together in both celebration and appreciation. With new Cheersin’ cups and donut boxes, guests can share some cheer, positivity, and encouragement with each coffee and donut order.

Making Holidays Merrier with E-Gift Cards and a Special Offer

Dunkin’ guests can offer a virtual cheers to loved ones near and far by sending a Dunkin’ e-gift card through the Dunkin’ App. E-gift cards are available in a variety of special holiday designs for a festive and easy way to send the gift of Dunkin’ to friends, family, and colleagues.

To help make the holidays even better with some bite-sized sweetness, 10-count boxes of Dunkin’s delicious MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats will be available for the special price of $2, beginning November 4 through December 29 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

The post Raise a Cup: Dunkin' Heralds the Holidays with Early Menu Reveal first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.