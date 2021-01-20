Youngrae Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Railing against plans to reopen Chicago schools, alderman calls on Mayor Lightfoot and CPS to ‘stop these Trumpian practices’

January 20, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Alice Yin
Youngrae Kim / Chicago Tribune

CPS has stood firm in its plans to continue bringing students back, despite vocal opposition.