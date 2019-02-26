The Radler will reopen indefinitely Wednesday: 'We’re gonna give this thing a go'

Nearly three weeks ago, The Radler was ready to call it quits.

A few days later, after a successful weekend and strong support, owner Adam Hebert told the Tribune that he would be reconsidering The Radler’s options.

Now, after even more successful weekends, Hebert said The Radler has been able to address its most urgent financial issues, and the German beer hall is prepared to reopen Wednesday.

“Frankly, we really only have this opportunity because everyone came out over the last three weeks. I mean, it’s been crazy. Absolutely insane. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “I was days from being foreclosed on by the bank, and now, because of how busy we’ve been, I’ve been able to make three months’ worth of bank payments in a three-week period and pay two months’ worth of rent.”

Hebert said the plan is to remain open through the end of March, depending on how business goes.

“Instead of being hours from death, we at least have until the end of March now, but who knows?” he said. “Who knows what’s gonna happen in that month time frame? … What I’d like to get out there is that we’re gonna give this thing a go and keep trying to provide our beer, service and food, and tweak some things over the next couple of weeks. Hopefully, we can get it honed into something that lasts.”

One tweak was made in The Radler’s back room, which Hebert has attempted to use for a variety of purposes during the last five years. On Saturday night, Hebert said he moved his Hammerschlagen game, a variant on the German contest of hammering a nail into a stump, to that back area. The move was popular with both the families dining on the floor, as well as those interested in the game: Participation picked up significantly, he said.

Now, that back room is being tested as Stump Club, a space that would become its own gaming concept “in a perfect world,” Hebert said. His team has been discussing all its options, although Hebert said he recognized that continued support will ultimately determine the length of the beer hall’s rebirth.

Despite the “open-ended” timeline, Hebert said, The Radler still has not lost a single staffer despite the uncertainty surrounding its potential close.

Employees were off during the early part of this week, but they’ll return Wednesday for The Radler’s confirmed reopening. What remains less certain is how long it will stay that way.

