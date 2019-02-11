Radler owner says bar considering new options after major response to closing announcement

Last Thursday, The Radler announced plans to close at the end of February.

In a text message to Eater, owner Adam Hebert indicated that the German beer hall’s operations would end Feb. 24 because the restaurant is “losing money.” He also mentioned the possibility of pursuing a partnership and/or a reconcepting, versus a straight sale of the business and its assets.

Hebert told the Tribune on Monday morning that since the closing announcement and several days of media attention, he has received an outpouring of support for The Radler, as well as a bevy of new parties potentially interested in a business agreement.

Perhaps the Logan Square bar is not yet completely tapped after all.

“Between like 6 o’clock when that article broke and midnight when I got home, I had like 160 new emails, 34 texts messages, something like 38 voicemails … and that continued throughout the weekend,” Hebert said. “I had a couple people at the table (before the announcement), and now there’s twice as many people in that discussion. I would love to name names, but I don’t want to risk any future potentials.”

Hebert also mentioned specific financial issues plaguing The Radler — most notably problems with a partner he said kept the restaurant from receiving the full capital Hebert believed was raised before opening. That caused underfunding from the jump, and contractor issues made it worse, he said.

“I’ve been taking out personal debt for the last few years to try to float the business. … I moved out to the suburbs. I sold my car to my brother,” Hebert said. “With every part of my being, I’ve wanted this to work, keep pushing for this to work, and, you know, I’m just out of things.”

“It felt pretty dismal a couple weeks ago, but today it feels like it could be a pretty good point to jump off,” Hebert continued.

The Radler’s new direction could go a number of ways. Hebert mentioned the possibilities of entering a partnership with a restaurant or bar group to collaborate on a new concept, finding money to remain in the space and reconcept again themselves — “start something a little fresh and new” — or selling the whole business and its assets.

“(We could) go to Asia for three months and decompress. Come back, you know, and spend some time with the people who are important in my life,” Hebert said.

Hebert broke the closing news to his staff during the week prior to the report. He called it “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do” and “terrifying,” but said the staff response has been nothing but supportive. Not one employee has moved on yet, and he said at least one employee has since roped in a bar-owning friend who is now involved in potential partnership discussions.

“(That support) has made me feel like, no matter what happens, we’ll close and be proud of our time and our people, regardless of whether someone liked our potato salad or not,” Hebert said. “What a wonderful group of people to be working with. I could not be more fortunate.”

Feb. 24 remains The Radler’s farewell date, although Hebert mentioned potential plans for a private party between then and the end of the month. Then, he and his team will look ahead.

“I think we’ll ride this out, then take a little time to figure out our best option moving forward. I don’t want to rush, but at the same time, we don’t have a whole lot of time. It’s not like we can close for an entire month without a plan.”

When asked if The Radler’s situation suddenly felt like a “when one door closes, another opens” scenario, Hebert laughed and agreed, then slipped in a reminder: “In a kitchen, (the door) can come right back at you, though! You gotta be careful.”

