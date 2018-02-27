Rachel’s Kitchen Named One of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Rachel’s Kitchen, a fresh casual restaurant concept that offers a carefully crafted menu, from the healthy to the indulgent, has been named to QSR magazine’s 40/40 list of America’s hottest startup fast casuals.

Published in QSR’s February 2018 issue, the 40/40 list recognized those young brands much like other publications recognize young leaders: with a 40 Under 40 list, only in this case, qualifying entrants by locations rather than age. The magazine identified core criteria for what set those fast casual chains apart: chef-driven menus, premium hospitality, a focus on experience rather than value, enhanced beverage programs, high-quality ingredients, ambitions other than growth and profit, a collaborative spirit, and commitment to long-term relationships with stakeholders.

“Since launching in 2006, Rachel’s Kitchen has redefined what it means to be a local restaurant by providing high-quality, carefully crafted menus with locally sourced ingredients and options for all tastes,” said Debbie Roxarzade, founder and CEO of Rachel’s Kitchen. “Being recognized as one of the top 40 fast casuals with the potential to be the next big thing is a privilege and an honor—one that we will continue to build on and launch our brand to new heights.”

Rachel’s Kitchen may be Nevada-based now, but the concept’s roots stretch all the way to the lap of luxury and taste of Beverly Hills. It’s here Roxarzade first made a name for herself, creating a number of celebrated restaurant concepts including Debbie’s Bistro, once recognized as one of Los Angeles’ “Big 10 Best New Restaurants.”

After the great success and notoriety of what were ultimately seven restaurants in Los Angeles, Roxarzade decided to relocate to Las Vegas and launch her newest venture – Rachel’s Kitchen. Named after her daughter, the first Rachel’s Kitchen was opened in 2006 – a quaint café featuring delicious and reasonably priced bistro fare.

Today, the burgeoning brand offers a carefully crafted menu – from the healthy to the indulgent – using the freshest ingredients available, often locally sourced. Menu highlights include: Breakfast, Salads, Gourmet Sandwiches, Wraps and Juices. A combination of the walk up, carry out experience and a traditional sit-down restaurant, guests place their order at a counter using a wall mounted menu before retreating to a table where the food is brought directly to them, leaving them to comfortably enjoy their meal and a moment of serenity from whatever stresses the rest of their day may hold.

In addition to bringing great food to the table, Rachel’s Kitchen is also an active community partner, contributing to a number of local charities from education and animal causes to health advocacy and child care services.

“Giving back is a large part of the DNA of Rachel’s Kitchen and will be featured in any community that we become a part of as we continue to grow,” Roxarzade added.

With eight locations open and operating in Las Vegas, Rachel’s Kitchen expects to open five to six locations in the next 24 months. To augment the company’s growth, Rachel’s Kitchen is seeking franchise partners who, as Roxarzade puts it, are interested in re-inventing the restaurant experience. Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the estimated required investment for a 1,500-2,100 square foot location ranges between $250,450 and $522,880.

For more about Rachel’s Kitchen franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rachelskitchen.com.

About Rachel’s Kitchen

Launched in 2006 and franchising since 2008, Rachel’s Kitchen fulfills a niche segment in the restaurant space, transforming fast casual into fresh casual by focusing on wholesome food, with fresh ingredients, often locally sourced. With menu items ranging from healthy to indulgent, Rachel’s Kitchen is for everyone. Today there are eight restaurants open and operating in the Las Vegas Valley. For more information, visit www.rachelskitchen.com.

