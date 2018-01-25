Rachel’s Kitchen Launches Revamped Charity Program

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Rachel’s Kitchen, a “fresh casual” restaurant concept that offers a carefully crafted menu, from the healthy to the indulgent, has expanded its Friends of Rachel’s initiative to include several additional charity organizations, bringing the total to 12 partner organizations. Most recently, Rachel’s Kitchen worked with the Vegas Strong 5K/1M, providing all the food at the event for the 2,750 runners who participated to remember those who lost their lives and to honor the survivors and first responders of the October 1, 2017 shooting; the event raised $65,000 in total.

As part of the Friends of Rachel’s program, Rachel’s Kitchen will donate a portion of the proceeds earned during a set amount of time to the selected partner organization. In doing so, the restaurant not only helps raise necessary funds, but also raises awareness for a variety of causes, ranging from education and animal causes to health advocacy and child care services.

“Friends of Rachel’s is how we give back to our neighbors and is our little contribution to making the world a better place, one neighborhood at a time,” Debbie Roxarzade, founder and CEO, said. “When I first opened Rachel’s Kitchen I knew giving back would be a part of our DNA and I’m so proud of the work we have done.”

When Roxarzade opened the doors of her first Rachel’s Kitchen, her goal was to serve fresh, high quality and great tasting food at affordable prices. In addition to bringing great food to the table, she wanted the restaurant to be an active community partner. Today, Rachel’s Kitchen is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve through charitable giving at all levels of the company, from the corporate office to the franchise level.

Rachel’s Kitchen may be Nevada-based now, but the concept’s roots stretch all the way to the lap of luxury and taste of Beverly Hills. It’s here Roxarzade first made a name for herself, creating a number of celebrated restaurant concepts including Debbie’s Bistro, once recognized as one of Los Angeles’ “Big 10 Best New Restaurants.”

After the great success and notoriety of what were ultimately seven restaurants in Los Angeles, Roxarzade decided to relocate to Las Vegas and launch her newest venture – Rachel’s Kitchen. Named after her daughter, the first Rachel’s Kitchen was opened in 2006 – a quaint café featuring delicious and reasonably priced bistro fare.

The burgeoning brand offers a carefully crafted menu – from the healthy to the indulgent – using the freshest ingredients available, often locally sourced. Menu highlights include: Breakfast, Salads, Gourmet Sandwiches, Wraps and Juices. A combination of the walk up, carry out experience and a traditional sit-down restaurant, guests place their order at a counter using a wall mounted menu before retreating to a table where the food is brought directly to them, leaving them to comfortably enjoy their meal and a moment of serenity from whatever stresses the rest of their day may hold.

“Rachel’s Kitchen is successful because of the support we have garnered in our local community, and we want to pay it forward,” noted Roxarzade. “Friends of Rachel’s will be an integral part in any community we join as we continue expanding.”

Launched in 2006 and franchising since 2008, Rachel’s Kitchen fulfills a niche segment in the restaurant space, transforming “fast casual” into fresh casual by focusing on wholesome food, with fresh ingredients, often locally sourced. With menu items ranging from healthy to indulgent, Rachel’s Kitchen is for everyone. Today there are eight restaurants open and operating in the Las Vegas Valley. For more information, visit www.rachelskitchen.com.

