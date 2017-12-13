Rachel’s Kitchen Dishes Up Expansion Plans, Looks to Grow Beyond the Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Rachel’s Kitchen – a fresh casual restaurant concept that offers a carefully crafted menu, from the healthy to the indulgent – has set its sights on expanding beyond its Las Vegas Valley hub.

Having blossomed to eight unique locations since 2006, including a coveted spot at McCarran International Airport, Rachel’s Kitchen plans to sell five new locations in 2018 and open 5-6 new eateries over the next 24 months.

“The reaction to Rachel’s Kitchen has been strong and immediate, quickly making us THE place to eat lunch throughout the Las Vegas valley,” said Debbie Roxarzade, founder and CEO Rachel’s Kitchen. “Now that the approach has been proven many times over, it only makes sense to expand outside of Nevada and introduce the rest of the country to what lucky Las Vegans have been enjoying for over a decade.”

Rachel’s Kitchen may be Nevada-based now, but the concept’s roots stretch all the way to the lap of luxury and taste of Beverly Hills. It’s here Roxarzade first made a name for herself, creating a number of celebrated restaurant concepts including Debbie’s Bistro, once recognized as one of Los Angeles’ “Big 10 Best New Restaurants.”

After the great success and notoriety of what were ultimately seven restaurants in Los Angeles, Roxarzade decided to relocate to Las Vegas and launch her newest venture – Rachel’s Kitchen. Named after her daughter, the first Rachel’s Kitchen was opened in 2006 – a quaint café featuring delicious and reasonably priced bistro fare.

“I am thrilled at how great this experience has been – from opening our doors for the first time 11 years ago to now partnering with others to grow our brand. More than that, it’s extremely exciting to introduce our wholesome food and delicious recipes to new customers hungry for something better,” said Roxarzade.

Today, the burgeoning brand offers a carefully crafted menu – from the healthy to the indulgent – using the freshest ingredients available, often locally sourced. Menu highlights include: Breakfast, Salads, Gourmet Sandwiches, Wraps and Juices. A combination of the walk up, carry out experience and a traditional sit-down restaurant, guests place their order at a counter using a wall mounted menu before retreating to a table where the food is brought directly to them, leaving them to comfortably enjoy their meal and a moment of serenity from whatever stresses the rest of their day may hold.

In addition to bringing great food to the table, Rachel’s Kitchen is also an active community partner, contributing to a number of local charities from education and animal causes to health advocacy and child care services.

“Giving back is a large part of the DNA of Rachel’s Kitchen and will be featured in any community that we become a part of as we continue to grow,” Roxarzade added.

To augment the company’s growth, Rachel’s Kitchen is seeking franchise partners who, as Roxarzade puts it, are interested in re-inventing the restaurant experience. Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the estimated required investment for a 1,500-2,100 square foot location ranges between $250,450 and $522,880.

For more about Rachel’s Kitchen franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rachelskitchen.com.

About Rachel’s Kitchen

Launched in 2006 and franchising since 2008, Rachel’s Kitchen fulfills a niche segment in the restaurant space, transforming fast casual into fresh casual by focusing on wholesome food, with fresh ingredients, often locally sourced. With menu items ranging from healthy to indulgent, Rachel’s Kitchen is for everyone. Today there are eight restaurants open and operating in the Las Vegas Valley. For more information, visit www.rachelskitchen.com.

