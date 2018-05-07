Rachel New American Cuisine in Federal Hill closes

Rachel New American Cuisine, the rustic restaurant in Federal Hill that opened in December 2016, closed after its Sunday service, according to its general manager.

The restaurant, which served Mid-Atlantic Chesapeake cuisine and was located in an 1875 townhouse at 554 E. Fort Ave., was run by chef and owner Barry Fleischmann.

"The food here is amazing. But stuff happened," said general manager Sachin Singh, when reached by phone at the restaurant Monday afternoon. Singh would not elaborate on what caused the restaurant to close.

Fleischmann could not be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon.

