Race Fans Have More to Celebrate in 2019 at Hooters with Special Race Day Offers

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) As the Official Home of Race Fans, Hooters is revving up the excitement during NASCAR Cup Series race days in 2019. Throughout the season, fans can watch all the action while enjoying 15 boneless wings and a pitcher of domestic beer or Mountain Dew® for just $15, on race days only at participating locations. Hooters delicious boneless wings are available in any of the 15 craveable sauces or one of our five dry rubs, such as Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

For the third consecutive season, Hooters “When Chase Wins, You Win” promotion gives Chase’s fans even more reason to cheer on their favorite driver. Each time Elliott wins a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2019, fans will receive 10 free boneless wings, with the purchase of any 10 wings. When Elliott finishes in the top 10, fans will receive one free order of fried pickles, with a beverage purchase. Guests can claim “When Chase Wins, You Win” offers on Mondays after race weekends by mentioning the offer to their Hooters Girl.

It’s sure to be another exciting NASCAR season with the “When Chase Wins, You Win” promotion at Hooters, as Elliott is coming off his breakout 2018 season where he had 21 top-10 finishes and reached the winner’s circle three times. Additionally, in 2018, Hooters expanded its sponsorship with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series Champions, Hendrick Motorsports. For the 2019 season, Hooters will be the primary sponsor of the No. 9 team for three NASCAR Cup Series races. The first race where fans can catch Elliott’s new No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3.

Fans can also join the Hooters9 Crew at hooters9.com and immediately win with a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase. Hooters encourages fans to juse #Di9 and #Hooters9 throughout the year to share their excitement and engage via social media.

“When Chase Wins, You Win” offers are only available in-store the Monday following any win or top 10 finish by Chase. No coupon is required to receive the deal, however guests must mention the offer to their Hooters Girl to claim the reward. To receive additional coupons and offers via email, register for the Hooters9 Crew in advance of race days at hooters9.com.

