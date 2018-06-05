R-rated desserts: Try a decadent drink martini in Easton

Who's up for an R-rated dessert?

Maybe I should have dessert in quotes, because what I'm about to tell you about is more of a drink.

Are you confused yet? Don't be. Some of the foods and drinks I write about sit comfortably between descriptions. Case in point: Three dessert martinis served at 3rd & Ferry Fish Market in Easton.

Before I get to those, I should explain that I'm starting a feature that will highlight things to eat and drink, and things to do. Called "Insider's Guide to the Lehigh Valley," it will run as a blog on themorningcall.com as well as in print.

Many of you may be familiar with the Insider's Guide section we publish each summer. This is a spin on that, with a focus on food and drink and things to do.

Now back to the adults-only desserts: 3rd & Ferry has three martinis that can double as desserts. Perfect for a night out with friends when you don't want to commit to the calories of a dessert but want something sweeter and dessert-like. The options are:

Yoohoo martini: We all remember having Yoo-hoo as a kid. Well the creators took that flavor and made a martini. It features a chocolate vodka from Faber, a company based in Trumbauersville, Bucks County, as well as Licor 43 and a chocolate drizzle.

Vanilla latte martini: This drink features a creamy blend of deliciousness including vanilla vodka (Faber again), Kahlua (coffee liquor) and coffee-flavored rum with a dusting of cinnamon powder.

Key lime martini: You had me at key lime, which I love. More vanilla vodka from Faber, fresh lime juice, fresh pineapple and a splash of melon liqueur. The glass is rimmed with crunched graham cracker.

If you want to commit to a dessert, but really want to go R-rated, you can also try 3rd & Ferry's over-the-top (and awesome) pie milkshakes that you can booze up. I wrote about these last year when I searched the Valley for the best in milkshakes. (I do have a difficult job, don't I?)

These shakes combine Bank Street Creamery ice cream (Easton), Aunt Jack's homemade pies (locally made), and, if you want, some Bailey's, Godiva Liqueur, Frangelico, Creme De Menthe and more.

Info: 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, 56 S. 3rd St., Easton, www.thirdandferry.com

Make it yourself

If you're on Facebook and you're a foodie like me, you've probably seen Delish. If not, start following it right away. It's a great resource for recipes. And it has R-rated desserts recipes you can look up: "4 Boozy Pudding Shots that Double As Dessert" and "Booze Plus Dessert = What Could Go Wrong?"

Tell me what you think

If you've been out and about, and you had a dish or a cocktail that you think I should try, email me!

ANOTHER DESSERT-ISH DRINK

A beer float

What: Two Rivers Brewing in Easton, known for its craft beer, posted on Instagram a photo of its beer float. It features tequilla and lime cider with vanilla matcha avocado ice cream and jalapeno syrup drizzle. It's topped with a cinnamon sugar tortilla. Jeremy Bialker, Two Rivers' executive chef, says customers are welcome to come up with their own beer float combinations.

Info: ​542 Northampton St., Easton, www.tworiversbrewing.com

