  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

R. Kelly’s racketeering trial in New York delayed for fourth time

February 9, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jason Meisner

R. Kelly’s jury trial in New York has been delayed for a fourth time due to the pandemic.