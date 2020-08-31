Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

R. Kelly attorneys say he was attacked in jail, argue again for his release

August 31, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Megan Crepeau
Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

General population is not safe for Kelly, his attorneys argue.