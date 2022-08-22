Quick Fix: This veggie salad supper is perfect for late summer

When I see the markets filled with summer vegetables, I can’t wait to make them into a salad. To turn this salad into a vegetarian salad supper, I added some black beans, edamame and avocado. You can add your own combination of vegetables, using this recipe as a guide for the amounts needed. I use fresh oregano to add extra flavor to bought oil and vinegar dressing.

Corn kernels from corn on the cob are used for the salad. Just husk the corn and stand the cob on end in a bowl. Using a sharp knife, cut downward as close to the base as possible Continue cutting the kernels all around the cob.

Edamame can be bought either already shelled in the refrigerated case, frozen shelled or frozen in pods. To use the frozen ones in pods, microwave them for 1 to 2 minutes and squeeze the beans out of the pods.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use any fresh herbs such as basil, cilantro and/or parsley instead of oregano.

— To help ripen an avocado, remove the stem and place it in a paper bag in a warm spot.

— You can use frozen corn kernels instead of fresh ones from the cob.

Countdown:

— Cut off the corn kernels and microwave them.

— Prepare remaining ingredients.

— Assemble salad.

Shopping List:

To buy: 2 ears corn on the cob, 1 avocado, 1 bunch fresh oregano, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat lettuce, 1 container cherry tomatoes, 1 container edamame, 1 can reduced-salt black beans, 1 container croutons and 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing.

———

LATE SUMMER SALAD SUPPER

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 cups corn kernels from 2 ears corn on the cob

1/4 cup reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

1/4 cup fresh oregano leaves

4 cups lettuce

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup edamame

1 cup reduced-salt black beans, drained

1 medium avocado, skin removed and cut into 1-inch cubes.

1 cup croutons

Husk the corn on the cob and cut off the kernels. Add them to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 1 minute. Measure dressing into a small bowl and add half the oregano leaves. Save the remaining leaves for a garnish. Divide the lettuce between 2 dinner plates. Add the corn kernels, cherry tomatoes, edamame, black beans and avocado. Mix them into the salad. Spoon the dressing over the salads. Add the croutons and sprinkle the salad with the remaining oregano leaves.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 486 calories (34% from fat), 18.1 g fat (2.1 g saturated, 8.2 g monounsaturated), 2 mg cholesterol, 22.1 g protein, 67.7 g carbohydrates, 22.8 g fiber, 248 mg sodium.