Quick Fix: Veggie French stew a hearty meal

Fricassee is a traditional French stew. Fresh vegetables and wild mushrooms flavor this light, vegetarian version. Rice and lentils are added to make a hearty meal, which all cooks in one skillet.
Canned lentils and microwaveable rice help make this a simple, quick meal.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of lettuce.
— You can substitute any type of soft cheese for brie.
— You can use any type of mushrooms.
Countdown:
— Make salad and set aside.
— Microwave rice and set aside.
— Complete Fricassee recipe.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 bunch celery, 1 red bell pepper, 1 package shiitake mushrooms, 1 small bottle dry vermouth, 1 can lentils, 1 bottle ground nutmeg, 1 bottle dried rosemary, 1 small package brie cheese, 1 package walnuts, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat salad and 1 bunch parsley (optional garnish).
Staples: olive oil, onion, garlic, flour, salt and black peppercorns.
———
VEGETABLE FRICASSEE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 1/2 cups microwaveable brown rice
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced celery
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
3 garlic cloves, crushed
3/4 pound sliced shiitake mushrooms (about 2 cups)
1 tablespoon flour
1/2 cup rinsed and drained canned lentils
1 cup dry vermouth
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 teaspoons dried rosemary
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped parsley, optional garnish
Microwave rice. Measure 1 1/2 cups and save any extra rice for another meal. Set aside. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and add onion, celery, red bell pepper, garlic, and mushrooms. Saute 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and stir until dissolved. Add rice and lentils. Stir to combine ingredients. Add vermouth and bring to a simmer for 2 minutes. Add nutmeg, rosemary and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates. Sprinkle with parsley If using.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 387 calories (15% from fat), 6.6 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 13.3 g protein, 69.8 g carbohydrates, 12.4 g fiber, 63 mg sodium.
FRENCH BRIE SALAD
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
4 cups washed, ready-to-eat salad
2 ounces brie cheese
1/4 cup walnuts
1 teaspoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place lettuce on Individual plates. Slice cheese, about 1/4 Inch by 2 Inches, and place on top of lettuce. Sprinkle with walnuts. Drizzle with oil. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 228 calories (78% from fat), 19.7 g fat (5.8 g saturated, 5.8 g monounsaturated), 28 mg cholesterol, 10.8 g protein, 4.7 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 186 mg sodium.