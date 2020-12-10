Quick Fix: Tomato soup with melted cheese sandwich

Hot tomato soup and a melted cheese sandwich was one of my favorite suppers growing up. It seems like an American standard. Here’s a modern, vegetarian, version and a little bit of nostalgia for this comforting supper.

Don’t be surprised to find orange juice is part of this easy, homemade tomato soup. Orange helps bring out the tomato flavor.

HELPFUL HINTS:

• Any type of cheese can be used for the sandwich.

• If the cheese is not melted, remove skillet from the heat and cover with a lid for a few minutes.

COUNTDOWN:

• Prepare ingredients.

• While soup simmers, make cheese sandwich.

• Finish soup.

SHOPPING LIST:

To buy: 2 can reduced-sodium crushed tomatoes, 1 container unsalted vegetable broth, 1 small container orange juice,1 small container heavy cream, 1 can olive oil spray, 1 loaf whole grain bread and 1 package reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese.

Staples: onion, sugar, slat and black peppercorns.

TOMATO SOUP

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Olive oil spray

1 cup sliced onion

2 cups canned reduced-sodium crushed tomatoes

1 1/2-cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 cup orange juice

2 teaspoons sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon heavy cream

Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the onion and saute 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. They should be golden but not brown. Add the crushed tomatoes, vegetable broth, orange juice and sugar. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 195 calories (27 percent from fat), 5.8 g fat (2.0 g saturated, 2.2 g monounsaturated), 8 mg cholesterol, 5.1 g protein, 35.9 g carbohydrates, 5.9 g fiber,182 mg sodium.

MELTED CHEESE SANDWICH

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Olive oil spray

4 slices whole grain bread

4 slices reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese (4 ounces)

Spray a nonstick skillet with olive oil spray. Add 2 slices of bread. Add 2 slices of cheese to each slice of bread. Cover the cheese with the remaining 2 slices of bread. Cook until the bread is golden about 2 to 3 minutes. Spray the bread with olive oil spray and flip it over to saute the other side until it is golden and the cheese melted.

Per serving: 254 calories (30 percent from fat), 8.3 g fat (3.0 g saturated, 2.9 g monounsaturated), 12 mg cholesterol, 20.7 g protein, 24.2 g carbohydrates, 3.8 g fiber, 691 mg sodium.

------