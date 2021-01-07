Quick Fix: Tasty scallops dish requires very little cooking

Sweet, plump scallops flavor this quick fried rice. Scallops, which need very little cooking, should be prepared so that the inside remains creamy. Prolonged cooking will shrink and toughen them. The secret to searing the scallops is to pat them dry with a paper towel and to make sure your skillet is very hot. They only need to sear for 2 minutes for this dish.

Using microwaveable brown rice means this meal can be ready in less than 10 minutes.

Helpful Hints:

— A quick way to defrost the peas is to place them in a colander and toss with water.

— Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

— Any sweet onion can be used instead of red onion.

COUNTDOWN:

— Prepare all ingredients.

— Saute the scallops and set aside.

— Cook the remaining ingredients.

Shopping List:

To buy:1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 small bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1 small bottle hoisin sauce, 3/4 pound large scallops, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 red onion, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 can sliced water chestnuts, 1 bag frozen peas and 1 bunch scallions.

Staples: egg, salt and black peppercorns.

———

SCALLOP FRIED RICE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 package microwaveable brown rice to measure 1 1/2 cups cooked

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

3/4 pound large scallops

4 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup sliced red onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/4 cup drained sliced water chestnuts

1 egg

1 cup frozen peas, defrosted

1 1/2 cups sliced scallions

Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and set aside. Save any extra rice for another meal. Mix soy sauce and hoisin sauce together and set aside. Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the scallops saute 1 minute, turn them over and saute 1 minute. Remove to a plate and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add onion and garlic and water chestnuts. Saute 1 minute. Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil and rice and saute 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-high. Make a hole in the center by pushing the rice aside. Add the egg and scramble. When cooked, mix egg into the rice. Add the soy sauce mixture and peas. Mix well into the rice. Return the scallops to the skillet and toss with the rice. Divide between 2 dinner plates and sprinkle scallions on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 569 calories (24% from fat), 14.9 g fat (2.7 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 147 cholesterol, 42.3 g protein, 65.2 g carbohydrates, 8.1 g fiber, 1231 mg sodium.