Quick Fix: Tangy, creamy chicken dish perfect for Bastille Day (or anytime)

Savor a taste of France with this tangy, creamy chicken dish. It’s perfect for July 14, Bastille Day, or anytime. I use chicken cutlets for the recipe. They’re thinly sliced chicken breasts about 1/4-inch thick and can be found in the supermarket. They only take about 2 minutes per side to saute.

French green beans, also called haricots verts, are thinner and sweeter than other green beans. They are available in most markets and cook in about 2 minutes in the microwave.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use boneless, skinless chicken breasts instead of chicken cutlets. Slice them in half horizontally and flatten them to 1/4-inch thick.

— You can use regular green beans instead of French green beans. Cook them about 4 minutes in the microwave.

Countdown:

— Prepare all ingredients.

— Make chicken dish.

— Microwave the green beans.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound chicken breast cutlets 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 orange, 1 small container heavy cream, 1 bunch thyme, 1 French baguette, 1/2 pound French green beans.

Staples: flour, olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

———

CHICKEN DIJONNAISE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/4 cup flour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3/4 pound chicken breast cutlets

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Zest from 1 orange

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves or 2 teaspoons dried thyme

1/2 baguette, sliced

Place flour on a plate and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chicken cutlets and coat both sides with the flour. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the chicken. Saute 2 minutes per side and remove to a plate. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees.

Add water to the skillet and scrape up pan drippings several seconds. Add mustard and stir to combine with the water. Add the orange zest and orange juice. Stir to make a smooth sauce. Add cream and stir to combine all ingredients. Remove from the heat and return the chicken to the skillet and coat with the sauce. Divide the chicken between two dinner plates and spoon sauce on top. Sprinkle thyme over the chicken and sauce. Serve with the baguette.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 510 calories (33% from fat), 18.7 g fat (5.7 g saturated, 6.7 g monounsaturated), 143 mg cholesterol, 45.2 g protein, 38.1 g carbohydrates, 2.9 g fiber, 518 mg sodium.

FRENCH STYLE GREEN BEANS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/2 pound French green beans, trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Microwave the beans for 2 minutes. Remove from microwave and toss with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 91 calories (69% from fat), 7 g fat (1 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 1.8 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 2.7 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.