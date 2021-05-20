Quick Fix: Shrimp kabobs, grilled corn on the cob perfect for Memorial Day, grilling season

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, I’m thinking of grilling and a light start-of-summer recipe. Shrimp kabobs and corn on the cob cook quickly on the grill. I like to skewer the shrimp with 2 skewers instead of one. This keeps the shrimp from spinning around when you turn them over. Also, leave a little space between each shrimp so the heat can circulate around shrimp.

The corn on the cob is bathed in butter and wrapped in foil for an easy way to grill and flavor the corn. Open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete the easy meal.

Helpful Hints:

— The shrimp kabobs and corn can also be cooked in a broiler.

— Skewer the shrimp with one skewer and then add the second skewer next to the first one.

— You can use four crushed garlic cloves instead of 2 teaspoons minced garlic.

Countdown:

— Heat the grill or, broiler if cooking indoors.

— Marinate the shrimp.

— Prepare the corn on the cob and place on the grill.

— Skewer the shrimp.

— Grill the corn and shrimp.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound large or jumbo peeled shrimp, 1 bottle dried oregano, 1 container minced garlic, 2 lemons, and 4 ears corn on the cob.

Staples: olive oil, butter, salt and black peppercorns.

———

GRILLED SHRIMP KABOBS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 teaspoons minced garlic

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3/4 pound large or jumbo shrimp

Combine olive oil, garlic and oregano in a bowl. Remove 1/2 tablespoon of this mixture to another small bowl and add the lemon juice to it. Set aside. Add shrimp to the first bowl with the oil, garlic and oregano and let marinate while making the second dish.

Remove shrimp and place on skewers. Place on grill over medium heat (around 275-300 degrees) for 2 minutes, flip skewers over and grill 2 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Remove and divide between two dinner plates. Spoon sauce that was set aside over shrimp.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 280 calories (46% from fat), 14.4 g fat (2.1 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 34.8 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates, 0.5 g fiber, 207 mg sodium.

GRILLED CORN ON THE COB

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

4 10-inch squares of aluminum foil

4 medium ears corn, shucked

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place each ear of corn on a piece of foil. Spread butter over corn. Wrap foil around corn. Place on same grill using for shrimp for 10 minutes, turning over after 5 minutes. Open foil and place 2 corn on each dinner plate. Sprinkle corn with salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 205 calories (35% from fat), 7.9 g fat (3.9 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), 16 mg cholesterol, 5.9 g protein, 34.3 g carbohydrates, 4.8 g fiber, 87 mg sodium.