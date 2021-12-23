Quick Fix: Honey whiskey makes perfect sauce for steak, New Year's dinner

Celebrate the new year with this honey whiskey sauce over tender steak. Flavored whiskeys have become popular. You can find spicy, cinnamon, chocolate ginger and even salted caramel whiskeys. The honey whiskey creates a perfect sauce for the steak and this holiday dinner.

The recipe calls for raising and lowering the heat. If you have an electric burner, turn on two burners, one with medium-high and one with medium and move the skillet to the burners as needed.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use any type of quick cooking steak.

— You can buy flavored whiskey in small split bottles.

Countdown:

— Microwave potatoes and add the dressing. Let sit to absorb the dressing.

— Prepare the steak ingredients.

— Make the steak.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak, 1 small bottle honey-flavored whiskey,1 small container heavy cream, 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, 1 pound red potatoes, 1 bunch parsley and 1 package fresh chives.

Staples: canola oil, garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

———

HONEY-FLAVORED WHISKEY STEAK

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 teaspoon canola oil

3/4 pound grass fed strip steak

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup honey-flavored whiskey

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 parsley sprigs

Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak and brown 2 minutes, turn over and brown 2 minutes. Lower heat to medium and cook steak 3 to 4 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 130 for medium rare, 160 for medium. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove steak to a plate. Turn heat up to medium-high and add the whiskey and garlic, scraping up any brown bits in the skillet. Cook to reduce sauce by half about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cream and stir sauce until smooth and it starts to thicken, about 2 minutes. Divide steak between 2 dinner plates and spoon sauce on top. Garnish with sprigs of parsley.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 576 calories (48% from fat), 30.6 g fat (15.8 g saturated, 10 g monounsaturated), 163 mg cholesterol, 41.3 g protein, 3.7 g carbohydrates, 0.2 g fiber, 114 mg sodium.

POTATO WEDGES

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 pound red potatoes

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

2 tablespoons snipped chives

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Wash potatoes, do not peel. Cut potatoes in half and then in half lengthwise. Continue to cut in half to form wedges about 2 inches thick. Add to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 5 minutes. Test with a knife to see if the potatoes are soft. Microwave another minute if needed. Remove and add the dressing and chives to the bowl. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss again to make sure all potatoes are covered with the sauce.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving:172 calories (6.8% from fat), 1.3 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.3 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 4.6 g protein, 37.0 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 47 mg sodium.