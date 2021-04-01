Quick Fix: Ginger salmon with steamed noodle stir fry

Fresh ginger and tamari sauce flavor salmon fillets and Chinese noodles for this Asian dinner. The salmon takes 10 minutes to marinate. Start it first and prepare the remaining ingredients. Once this is done the meal takes less than 10 minutes to cook. Tamari is a Japanese form of soy sauce. It’s usually made with less wheat than soy sauce and some brands make a gluten free product.

Chinese noodles can be found in many sizes and shapes. Many markets carry steamed Chinese noodles in the produce section. For this recipe, any thin noodle such as angel hair pasta can be used.

HELPFUL HINTS:

– Seasoned rice vinegar can be used instead of rice wine vinegar. White vinegar diluted with a little water can be used as a substitute.

COUNTDOWN:

– Place water for noodles on to boil.

– Marinate salmon.

– Boil noodles.

– Stir-fry salmon and complete the recipe.

SHOPPING LIST:

To buy: 1 piece fresh ginger, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 bottle reduced-sodium tamari sauce, 1 bottle Chinese rice wine vinegar, 3/4 pound salmon fillet, 1/4 pound broccolini, 1 bunch scallions, 1 package frozen edamame, 1 package steamed Chines noodles or angel hair pasta, and one package sesame seeds.

GINGER SALMON WITH STEAMED NOODLE STIR FRY

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

3 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use

1/4 cup reduced-sodium tamari sauce, divided use

3/4 pound skinless salmon fillet

1/4 pound steamed Chinese noodles or angel hair pasta

1/4 cup Chinese rice wine vinegar

1/4 pound broccolini cut into 2-inch pieces

1 cup frozen edamame, defrosted

1/4 cup sliced scallions

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

Mix ginger, 1 teaspoon sesame oil and 2 tablespoons tamari sauce together in a small bowl. Add the salmon and turn to coat all sides. Let marinate 10 minutes, turning once during that time.

Meanwhile boil the noodles 3 to 4 minutes. Add noodles to boiling water. Cook 1 minute or according to package instructions. Drain.

Heat remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil in a wok or large skillet until smoking. Remove salmon from the marinade reserving the marinade. Add salmon add to the wok. Cook 2 minutes, turn and cook 1 minute. Remove to a plate.

Add the rice wine vinegar, broccolini, edamame, remaining 2 tablespoons tamari, 2 tablespoons water and reserved marinade to the wok. Bring to a boil for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the drained noodles and salmon. Stir for a minute to warm through. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle scallion and sesame seeds on top

Per serving: 662 calories (33 percent from fat), 24.6 g fat (3.5 g saturated, 7.5 g monounsaturated), 144 mg cholesterol, 54.8 g protein, 53.2 g carbohydrates, 6.9 g fiber, 1510 mg sodium.