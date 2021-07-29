Quick Fix: Cool down with creamy scallop salad

This fresh summer salad is topped with seared sweet scallops. It’s perfect for a hot summer night. Scallops, which need very little cooking, should be prepared so the inside remains creamy. Prolonged cooking will shrink and toughen them.

The secret to searing the scallops is to make sure your skillet is very hot. The scallops will need only 3 minutes to cook this way. If your scallops seem very large, check for doneness by slicing into one. If the meat is opaque, they are done; if translucent, cook them another 30 seconds.

Helpful Hints:

— When buying scallops, ask for dry (not wet) scallops. The wet ones have been treated with a solution that helps keep them moist. They will be difficult to sear and brown.

— You can add any fresh vegetables to the salad.

Countdown:

— Prepare ingredients.

— Mix salad greens, tomatoes and cucumber and dressing and place on plates.

— Sear scallops and complete recipe.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound fresh scallops, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat salad greens, 1 container cherry tomatoes, 1 cucumber, 1 bunch chives, 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing and 1 whole wheat baguette.

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

———

SEARED SCALLOPS SALAD

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

4 cups washed ready-to-eat salad greens

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 cup sliced cucumber

4 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 pound fresh scallops

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1/2 whole wheat baguette

Add the salad greens, tomatoes and cucumber to a large bowl. Add the salad dressing and toss well. Divide the salad between two dinner plates.

Pat scallops dry with a paper towel. Heat oil in a skillet over-high heat. When smoking, add scallops and sauté on high 2 minutes, turn scallops over and sear 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Place the scallops on top of the salad, dividing them evenly. Sprinkle the chives on top. Serve with the baguette.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 439 calories (25% from fat), 12.2 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 4.6 g monounsaturated), 56 mg cholesterol, 36.9 g protein, 45.9 g carbohydrates, 6.7 g fiber, 573 mg sodium.