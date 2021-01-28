Quick Fix: Beer-spiced chili perfect Super Bowl supper

Here’s an easy supper for Super Bowl weekend coming up, or for anytime you’re looking for a comforting winter deal. It's chili made with sweet potato cubes and cooked in beer. I liked the different flavors and textures of the dish.

A small amount of tomato paste adds richness to the sauce. Any leftover paste from a can be frozen and used another time.

Open a bag of green salad and serve with the chili.

Helpful Hints:

— Ground white meat chicken or turkey can be used instead of ground sirloin.

— Any type of beer can be used.

Countdown:

— Prepare the ingredients.

— Make the chili.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound ground lean sirloin, 1 can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 1 small can tomato paste, 1 bottle minced garlic, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 bottle chili powder, 1 sweet potato, 1 can/bottle beer and 1 package shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese.

Staples: canola oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns

———

BEER-SPICED CHILI

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 cups sweet potato cubes

2 teaspoon canola oil

1 cup sliced onion

3 teaspoons minced garlic

3 teaspoons ground cumin

3 teaspoons chili powder

3/4 pound ground lean sirloin

2 cups no-salt-added diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup beer

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese

Peel sweet potato and cut into 1/4-to-1/2-inch cubes. Set aside. Heat oil in a large saucepan and add onion, garlic, ground cumin, chili power. Saute 1 minute. Add the meat and brown on all sides for another minute. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, sweet potato cubes and beer. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook 15 minutes. The potatoes should be soft. Cook a few more minutes, if needed. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two large bowls and sprinkle with the cheese.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 636 calories (35% from fat), 24.5 g fat (8.2 g saturated,11.1 g monounsaturated), 117 mg cholesterol, 42.3 g protein, 54.3 g carbohydrates, 12.3 fiber, 405 mg sodium.