‘Que to You! Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Launches Online Ordering

North Texas’ Favorite Bar-B-Que Helps Get Down Home in Your Home

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) With more and more customers adopting the food ordering habit throughout 2020, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has made it even easier for North Texans to get their hands on their favorite dishes from what Thrillist calls the Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Beginning in November 2020, Soulman’s launched their online ordering program and has seen unprecedented success in their sales, especially during the busy holiday season. “We far surpassed our expectations for holiday orders this Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Baylea Trulove, Director of Marketing for Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

Like all businesses in 2020, Soulman’s made modifications and operational changes to stabilize the business in a constantly changing environment. “In early 2020, when COVID restrictions in Texas limited our business to take-out only, we knew that our existing model of calling-in orders just wasn’t going to be manageable or efficient. We quickly partnered with mobile apps like DoorDash and UberEats to fill that need,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “After 6 months of success, we felt as though offering our customers the opportunity to order directly from our website at www.soulmans.com , was the next logical step. While we love seeing and serving customers in our restaurants, we know that an online ordering platform gives us a way to reach customers wherever they are and now North Texans have the choice to order pick-up, delivery, or catering, all in one spot,” he said.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals – serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

