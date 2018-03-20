Quaker Steak & Lube Spring Gift Card Program Rewards Guests with Instant Scratch-and-Win Bonuses Totaling More Than $25,000

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The award winning, family casual dining restaurant, Quaker Steak & Lube®, is celebrating spring with a gift card program that rewards each purchaser with an instant bonus, with prizes adding up to more than $25,000 nationwide. From March 20 through June 17, 2018, guests purchasing $50 in Quaker Steak & Lube gift cards at participating restaurants will receive an instant win bonus card. When scratched off, the cards reveal a $10, $15, or $20 bonus good toward a Quaker Steak dining experience. Or, guests may scratch to discover they are one of 50 $500 Visa Gift Card winners!

“We’re ready to kick off the spring season by showering our guests with prizes,” shared Bruce Lane, Vice President, Operations and Franchise Services. “With this program, guests know instantly what they’ve won when they scratch off their cards. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share in their excitement when they see their bonus amount, or that they’ve won $500,” he added.

One scratch-off bonus card will be given with each $50 increment of gift cards purchased. The bonus cards can be used for dining on any subsequent visit through July 3, 2018.

Guests will want to return quickly and often to redeem bonus cards so they can delight in Quaker Steak & Lube’s sauce-of-the-month program, which features a new, limited-edition sauce flavor rolled out on the first of each month. February’s sauce — Buffalo Honey Sting ‘R’ — sold out at a number of Quaker Steak & Lube locations, and March’s sauce — Thai Peanut — is on pace to do the same. Guests will want to get to The Lube® early each month for their chance to try each sauce, since once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Monthly sauces are complemented with limited-edition milkshakes, available in spiked and alcohol-free options. The Jim Beam Cocoa Puff shake is available during March while supplies last, and a new shake will be introduced in April. The Lube also features domestic and import or craft beers monthly to satisfy flavor-cravers.

Gift cards may also be purchased to use for spring and summer party catering — The Lube’s party fuel is perfect for graduation parties, showers, birthday parties and more. Quaker Steak & Lube can also host parties at the restaurant with semi-private rooms available. Catering menus are available online, and details are available at each local restaurant.

Follow Quaker Steak & Lube on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook. For more information, including locations, menu and online ordering, visit www.TheLube.com. Quaker Steak & Lube is operated and franchised by TA Restaurant Group, a division of TravelCenters of America LLC.

Spring Gift Card Program Rules: NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States, 18 years of age or older. The promotion starts on 3/20/18 and ends on 6/17/18, or when supplies of game pieces are gone, whichever occurs first. Void where prohibited. To request a game piece without making a purchase, while supplies last, send a self-addressed, handwritten, stamped envelope, postmarked by 6/18/18 and received by 6/25/18, to: Robust Promotions, Attn: Quaker Steak & Lube® 2018 Spring Bonus IWG Game Piece Request, P.O. Box 6299, Villa Park, IL 60181. See official rules at participating Quaker Steak & Lube® locations and at http://thelube.com/promotion/ for odds of winning. Sponsored by TA Operating LLC dba Quaker Steak & Lube®, 24601 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, OH 44145-5639.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 880 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services conducts in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.