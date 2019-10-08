Quaker Steak & Lube Spices Things Up With New Southwest-Inspired Limited-Time Menu

Award-Winning, Casual-Dining Restaurant Brings the Heat to Cold Weather Months with Fiery Food and Beverage Items

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Quaker Steak & Lube , one of the nation’s leading family, casual-dining chains with franchise opportunities available, is introducing its new limited-time menu for fall and winter with food and drinks inspired by highly craveable southwest flavors. The new menu offers an innovative combination of spices, while building on fan-favorite classics for which Quaker Steak is known.

As the weather outside gets colder, Quaker Steak invites guests inside where things are heating up. Fresh, house-made pico de gallo stars in the new menu and can be found atop all the menu items, including crispy, cream cheese-stuffed Jalapeño Poppers served as an appetizer. Guests can also enjoy tender Tequila Lime Chicken, marinated in 100% Blue Agave Exotico Blanco Tequila, before being fire grilled to order and topped with multicolored mango habanero-dusted tortilla strips. The menu’s Southwest Chicken Salad and Southwest Chicken Sandwich have a smoky seasoning and are both served with house-made chipotle ranch dressing.

For those who crave Quaker Steak’s hearty steakburgers, the Queso Jack Burger is sure to top guests’ expectations with a fusion of flavors. The behemoth is piled high with melted pepper-jack cheese, market-cut bacon, white queso, spicy mango habanero-dusted tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

“Everything on this limited-time menu was created with our guests in mind and based on suggestions from restaurant employees, previous well-performing products, industry trends and guest feedback,” said Bruce Lane, vice president. “We are so excited to provide our guests craveable new flavor combinations that they’ll be raving about!”

Focusing on drinks that pair well with new menu items, Quaker Steak is introducing several new beverage options with an exciting southwestern flare. Two new spicy margaritas – the Pineapple Jalapeño ‘Rita and the Ginger Lime ‘Rita – combine muddled jalapeños with pineapple juice or ginger beer, respectively, to give guests a hint of heat and layers of flavor. The Paloma, a classic mix of tequila and Jarritos (pronounced hah-ree-tohs) Mexican grapefruit soda, is a refreshing accompaniment to nearly every Quaker Steak menu item. All three limited-time cocktails feature award-winning Exotico Blanco Tequila that has a crisp, herbal aroma and spicy undertones.

Other beverage additions include Tecate, a bold, well-balanced Mexican golden lager, and tart and sweet non-alcoholic Jarritos Grapefruit Soda, made with natural fruit flavor and real sugar.

Each of the Southwest-inspired, limited-time menu items represent Quaker Steak & Lube’s dedication to bringing new flavorful experiences to its guests to keep them coming back for more.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 44 locations in eleven states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com or www.lubefranchising.com .

