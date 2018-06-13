Quaker Steak & Lube Signs Restaurant Franchise Agreement with Virginia Travel Center Owner

Stand-Alone Restaurant to Be Built on Expansive White’s Travel Center Property in Raphine, Va.

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The award-winning, family casual dining restaurant, Quaker Steak & Lube®, announced it signed a development agreement on April 30, 2018, with Robert Berkstresser, owner of the Petro Stopping Centers/White’s Travel Center located at I-81/I-64, exit 205, in Virginia’s Rockbridge County, situated in the northwest area of the state. The agreement was signed under TravelCenters of America LLC, which owns, operates and franchises Quaker Steak & Lube. Berkstresser plans to build a 5,000 sq. ft., full-service Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant on his travel center property.

“We are thrilled to announce this expansion of the Quaker Steak & Lube brand,” shared Bruce Lane, Vice President. “Mr. Berkstresser is an outstanding operator, who continues to invest in the long-term growth and development of his travel center. We’re excited to see his continued success with this brand,” he added.

Berkstresser plans to break ground in the fall of this year, with a planned opening in Spring of 2019. The new Quaker Steak & Lube is slated to have seating for 180 in the bar and dining room, with an additional 60-70 seats on the patio.

White’s Truck Stop opened in 1970 as a 76 Truck Stop by Dave and Peggy White. In 2001, it became an Ambest Truck Stop. Berkstresser purchased it in 2010 and renamed it White’s Travel Center. He then franchised it as a Petro Stopping Centers travel center in 2011. It has undergone extensive expansion and renovations since then, including the addition of a 25,000 sq. ft. travel store, barber/beauty shop, movie theater, healthcare services and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy as well as the addition of a number of quick-service restaurants and other highway traveler amenities.

“We are very happy to have this opportunity to franchise a Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant and add to our full-service travel center dining options,” shared Bobby Berkstresser. “Once we open the Quaker Steak, we will be temporarily closing our Iron Skillet restaurant for a major remodel. This way we will continue to offer a full-service dining option during that renovation, then, both will be available once it’s complete,” he added.

The Raphine Quaker Steak & Lube will be the brand’s third restaurant in Virginia. This is the first franchise agreement since TravelCenters of America bought the Quaker Steak & Lube brand in 2016. TravelCenters has opened two Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants, which are owned by the company, since the acquisition. There are 46 Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants operating nationally as stand-alone restaurants, as well as in airports, arenas and universities. TravelCenters owns and operates 16 of these restaurants, while the remaining are franchised locations.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 46 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 880 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants, and ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube®, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

Contact:

Tom Liutkus

TravelCenters of America

440-808-7364

tliutkus@ta-petro.com