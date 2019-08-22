Quaker Steak & Lube Signs New Franchise Agreement For First Philadelphia Area Restaurant

Fourth Franchise Deal Inked by Brand in 2019

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Quaker Steak & Lube , one of the nation’s leading family casual-dining restaurant chains, has signed a franchise agreement with Philadelphia commercial construction developer John Tripodi to open a new restaurant in Bensalem, Pa., approximately 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia. The full-service Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant will be located at 2900 Street Road in a space formerly known as The Pub 2900.

Evidenced by this agreement and three others that were signed during the previous 45 days, Quaker Steak & Lube is drawing the attention and interest of new franchisees nationwide as a result of the brand being repositioned for strategic growth. The restaurant chain’s leadership and support teams have elevated the brand through improved food and beverage offerings, heightened service and operations standards and an integrated marketing strategy set to position the chain for continued success.

“We are excited to be bringing Quaker Steak & Lube’s award winning food to this new Pennsylvania market,” said Bruce Lane, Vice President. “Philadelphians are going to love our craveable wings, burgers, steaks and ribs, not to mention all of our handcrafted cocktails. We look forward to the success of this franchise and to becoming the new favorite restaurant in Bensalem and the surrounding area.”

The Bensalem Quaker Steak & Lube will be a 10,000 square foot, standalone full-service restaurant featuring a broad food menu, ample beer, wine and cocktail choices and a wide variety of entertainment and events. The restaurant has a targeted opening date of late 2019.

Quaker Steak & Lube operations are based in Westlake, Ohio, and the company has more than 40 casual-dining locations across the United States. The brand is actively seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchise partners to increase its presence across the country.

With a low average initial investment of $463,500-$3,241,000 and high growth potential, Quaker Steak & Lube is a rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that provides significant support to franchises in all aspects of the business for maximum sales and franchise success.

For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube franchising opportunities, visit https://lubefranchising.com .

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 43 locations in twelve states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with craveable food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com or www.lubefranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Tom Liutkus

TA Restaurant Group

440-808-7364

tliutkus@ta-petro.com