Quaker Steak & Lube Seeks Multi-Unit Franchisees At Restaurant Finance & Development Conference In Las Vegas, Nov. 13-15

TA Restaurant Group Continues Revitalization and Aggressive Expansion of Quaker Steak & Lube Nationwide

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The fun family casual-dining franchise Quaker Steak & Lube®, known for its award-winning food, including Best Wings USA and more than 20 sauces, announced today that it is seeking experienced operators to grow the brand nationwide at the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference, which will be held at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas from Nov. 13-15, 2017. Executives from the brand will be available to discuss franchise opportunities with interested prospective franchise owners at booth #216.

“Last year at the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference, we announced our revitalized franchise development efforts following TravelCenters of America’s acquisition of the brand,” said Bruce Lane, Vice President of Operations and Franchise Services. “We are thrilled that after a year of focusing on key improvements, including reshaping the infrastructure, testing and improving the food and beverage menus, and streamlining operations, Quaker Steak & Lube is poised for expansion and growth. We look forward to discussing the new Quaker Steak & Lube, along with many upcoming initiatives designed to further ensure our franchisees’ success, to prospective operators at the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference later this month.”

Quaker Steak & Lube is looking to grow its national footprint by expanding to target markets such as Indianapolis, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Toledo, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Lexington, Kentucky; Louisville, Kentucky; and across Florida. Candidates should have multi-unit ownership experience, preferably in the restaurant industry, at least $1 million in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $3 million. Quaker Steak & Lube® offers building designs to capitalize on the square footage, both inside and outside of the building, which includes the Custom Cruiser (freestanding) and Power Lube (freestanding or endcap) with additional opportunities for conversions and non-traditional buildouts in stadiums, colleges, kiosks or airport locations.

As one of the country’s largest multi-unit operators, TA Restaurant Group, a division of Fortune 500 company TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA), includes more than 870 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride. Under the leadership of its experienced executive team, TA Restaurant Group has been focused on strengthening the brand, which most recently has included adding a new corporate chef and launching a new menu nationwide. TA Restaurant Group also is evolving Quaker Steak & Lube’s restaurant design, while keeping the signature ambiance of racecars suspended from the ceilings and gas station memorabilia lining the walls. The brand also is developing more flexible, non-traditional buildouts for franchisees to allow more aggressive growth in stadiums, colleges, kiosks, and airports.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Bruce Lane at blane@thelube.com or visit www.LubeFranchising.com. Follow Quaker Steak & Lube on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the latest news.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

Quaker Steak & Lube®, founded over 40 years ago in Pennsylvania (the Quaker State) in a renovated filling station, now includes over 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. “The Lube”® combines unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment & events appealing to guests of all ages. Quaker Steak & Lube® has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube®, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

TA Restaurant Group includes more than 870 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

