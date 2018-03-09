Quaker Steak & Lube Seeks Airport Expansion at ARN Revenue Conference & Exhibition in Orlando March 12-15, 2018

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The fun family casual dining franchise Quaker Steak & Lube®, known for its award-winning food, including Best Wings USA and more than 20 sauces, announced today that key company executives will be on hand at the annual ARN Revenue Conference & Exhibition this month to discuss nontraditional expansion of the brand. The conference will be held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel located in Orlando from March 12 – 15, 2018.

Quaker Steak & Lube currently operates two airport locations – Pittsburgh International Airport and Cleveland International Airport – and franchisees at both locations have reported significant growth and return on investment. To fuel the company’s aggressive growth in non-traditional spaces such as airports, stadiums, kiosks and colleges, Quaker Steak & Lube has supercharged its franchise development efforts and launched the company’s first Lube Express location earlier this year in Gary, Indiana. The new concept provides prospective franchisees a more flexible, nontraditional buildout with a smaller footprint and lower investment level.

“Our presence in airports in Pittsburgh and Cleveland has produced significant results and it’s been exciting to adapt our award-winning concept into nontraditional spaces, allowing travelers to experience our brand on the go,” said Bruce Lane, vice president of operations and franchise services. “We look forward to utilizing our presence at the ARN Revenue Conference & Exhibition to network with potential franchisees to discuss our newest Lube Express concept and the tools and resources we offer that have helped fuel the success of our existing franchisees.”

Lane will be available at the ARN Revenue Conference & Exhibition to discuss franchise opportunities with interested prospective operators. Prospective franchisees should have multi-unit operating experience, preferably in the restaurant industry, at least $1 million in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $3 million. Quaker Steak & Lube offers building designs to capitalize on the square footage, both inside and outside of the building, which includes the Custom Cruiser (freestanding) and Power Lube (freestanding or endcap), as well as conversions and non-traditional buildouts for airports, stadiums, colleges and kiosks. Quaker Steak & Lube has an Average Unit Volume that’s higher than most casual dining restaurants. Quaker Steak & Lube is looking to grow its national footprint by expanding to target markets such as Indianapolis, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Toledo, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Lexington, Kentucky; Louisville, Kentucky; and across Florida.

Quaker Steak & Lube was purchased in 2016 by TravelCenters of America (Nasdaq: TA) and is now operated by TA Restaurant Group, one of the country’s largest multi-unit operators. Under the leadership of its experienced executive team, TA Restaurant Group has spent nearly two years revamping Quaker Steak & Lube, including bringing on a new executive chef and launching new food and beverage menus nationwide. Additionally, TA Restaurant Group is evolving Quaker Steak & Lube’s restaurant design, while keeping the signature ambiance of racecars suspended from the ceilings and gas station memorabilia lining the walls.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Bruce Lane at blane@thelube.com or visit www.LubeFranchising.com. Follow Quaker Steak & Lube on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the latest news.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 880 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

